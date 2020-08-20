EGG HARBOR CITY — City Councilman Robert Ross announced at the Aug. 13 virtual City Council meeting that a tentative agreement had been reached to sell the city’s water and sewer utility to New Jersey American Water Company.
It then needed a vote from council to authorize City Solicitor Angela Maione Costigan to draw up an official agreement, which was subsequently unanimously passed by the governing body.
The city would receive $21.8 million from the sale, according to City Engineer Ryan McGowan. However, some of that figure is expected to pay off debt.
“We have about $15.6 million in bond principal outstanding and $555,000 in note principal," Egg Harbor City Chief Financial Officer Jodi Kahn said. “The total payoff is estimated at about $16.5 million. The water plant bonds were $5.674 million. The additional bonds outstanding were mostly for water and sewer main extensions and upgrades.”
“No formal plans or decisions have been made yet for the surplus from the sale.”
According to McGowan, the deal would also provide for a 5% decrease on the water rate for city residents.
“The average homeowner currently pays $50 a month,” he said. “This would decrease that amount to $45.”
“Current New Jersey American Water Company customers pay a rate that is 30% lower than what Egg Harbor City utility customers currently pay, although their sewer rates are slightly higher. It averages to about 12 to 15% lower overall. The company is subject to a rate hearing in two years when the city ratepayers will adjust to the lower regional rates.”
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti wants to provide an opportunity for city residents to learn more about the ramifications of the sale. “I, and all of the residents, want to see exactly what their bills will look like,” she said.
“The company wants to come in to give a comprehensive and holistic report about all of the aspects of the sale,” McGowan said.
Council President Angelo Lello suggested holding a public meeting on the issue at the Teamsters Hall on Philadelphia Avenue or in the Community School, locations where it would be safe to social distance. “We want everyone to know what is going on with the sale,” he said.
Following the meeting, a decision was made to hold an executive meeting, closed to the public, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at Teamsters Local 331 Hall for council members to discuss a potential agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.