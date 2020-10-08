Stockton University Weekend invites community to join online Oct 8-11

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Make an origami pumpkin, write some poetry, take a yoga class, or join Stockton esports to play Minecraft at “University Weekend To Go” at Stockton University Oct. 8-11.
This year’s adaptation of University Weekend will include a combination of in-person and online events for Stockton students, families, and the entire community.
“While we can’t have everyone here on campus this year for University Weekend, we still wanted to celebrate,” said Lauren Wilson, associate director of Student Development. “We will have some events on campus, but also want to give all of our families, alumni, and the community the chance to celebrate with us.”
Have other plans? Take Stockton’s mascot Talon with you. Download and print Takeaway Talon from the University weekend website and post a photo on social media.
Events open to the public include:
Thursday: Oct. 8
• Kick the weekend off early with a 9 a.m. Thursday virtual tour of Lake Fred with Assistant Professor of Environmental Science Aaron Stoler and photographer Susan Allen.
• Comedian Michelle Tomko offers “Life Advice Nobody Asked For” at 6 p.m. Thursday. Registration required.
• How did Lake Fred get its name? Join faculty, staff and alumni as they share the “Stockton Myths and Legends” in a virtual event at 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Join Trivia Night with Los Latinos Unidos through Instagram live @stockton_llu at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Friday, Oct. 9
• Join Stephanie Crowley, director of Murphy Writing, for a poetry reading and writing session at noon Friday.
• Learn how to make an origami pumpkin or witch fingers with Norma Boakes at 3 p.m. Friday via Zoom. You’ll need at least two sheets of 6x6 origami paper.
• Stockton’s Theatre Club will tackle improvised sketches with ideas from the audience in a virtual show at 6 p.m. Friday.
• The Atlantic City Theatre Company’s recorded performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• Join Liz Hoens ’05, for a 30-minute family storytime designed for children up to age 6 at 10 a.m. Saturday. Hoens is now the children’s librarian at the Rahway Public Library.
• Relax with a virtual yoga class with Mary McGonigle, ’16, owner of True Vibe, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Watch a virtual modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard II by the Atlantic City Theatre Company, featuring alumnus Geremy Rototo ’18, at 6 pm. Saturday.
• Play Minecraft and Among Us with Stockton esports members from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday Oct. 11
• “Let’s Run After School” at 11 a.m. Sunday, is a fun and educational program for children ages 5-12 that focuses on healthy eating, exercise and social relationships.
• Learn how experts solve a crime in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation for students in grades 7-12. Sean Clancy, ’88, who teaches at NationalCSICamp.org, will lead this interactive virtual event from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
• Join Stockton esports to play Minecraft and Among Us from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
A complete list of all events and the links to online events are at stockton.edu/university weekend.
