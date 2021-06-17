Sign up for summer rowing at the Brigantine Rowing Club

The Brigantine Rowing Club will hold signups for its summer rowing programs on two Saturdays, June 19 and June 26, 2021. Registration will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at the club’s Ed Rehill Boathouse on Bayshore Avenue and 5th Street in Brigantine.
People who live outside of Brigantine are welcome to participate, space permitting. All participants must be able to swim. Youth and high school rowers will be given a swimming test on the first night and should bring dry clothes to change into afterwards. Rowing participants must wear a mask around the boathouse. Masks can be removed once rowers are on the water.
The following summer programs are offered:
Youth rowing. Boys and girls who are going into seventh, eighth or ninth grades in the fall can learn the basic skills of rowing. The six-week program helps kids who want to row in high school get a head start. This group meets Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. starting June 29. The fee is $50 for Brigantine residents and $75 for residents of other cities. Students must present proof of age and a swimming test will be administered on the first night. For information contact Kay Papandrew at 609-287-0683 or kaypap@aol.com.
High school rowing. Teenagers who are already rowing on high school crews can receive coaching to improve their technique, build stamina and learn to row in small boats — singles and doubles. The high school rowers meet Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 6 a.m. for six weeks, starting June 29. The fee is $50 for Brigantine residents and $75 for residents of other cities. For information contact Kay Papandrew at 609-287-0683 or kaypap@aol.com.
Adult rowing. Adults, age 18 and up, who want to learn how to row, or get back in a boat if they’ve rowed before, can come to the club in the evenings. The six-week adult program meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. starting June 28. The fee is $150. For information call Tony Molinari at 609-335-5276 or brcrowcrew@comcast.net.
Adaptive rowing. The Brigantine Rowing Club offers a six-week adaptive rowing program, which enables children and adults with disabilities to experience the thrill of being on the water. Boats are modified to enable people with special needs to row. Adaptive rowing is offered Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m., starting June 28. The fee is $50. For more information call Anthony Phillips at 609-412-2627.
For more information, send e-mail to kaypap@aol.com.