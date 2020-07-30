Shady Pines Resort 1960

In 1960 work was well under way to construct the Shady Pines Resort on Sixth Avenue in Absecon Highlands. Here they are pouring a concrete patio for a trailer site. Doris and Grover Lambert began this endeavor and operated it for 25 years.

 Galloway Township Historical Society / provided

