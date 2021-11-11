 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seniors Make Spider Pots for Spider Plants
0 comments

Seniors Make Spider Pots for Spider Plants

  • 0

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – The residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center enjoyed a festive and fun Eldergrow gardening session in October. Dressed as a ladybug, Eldergrow Educator Mikkele Lawless guided SGLC residents in creating spider pots for spider plants using pipe cleaners and googly eyes. There were smiles all around and each resident got to take a spider pot to his/her room.

Eldergrow is a therapeutic gardening program that engages residents in meaningful ways — physically, socially, cognitively, creatively and spiritually. The benefits of therapeutic horticulture are numerous and include improving motor skills, reducing the risk factors for dementia, elevating mood, improving sleep, reducing falls, reducing agitation, improving self-esteem and acting as an antidepressant.

The Sephardic Home Foundation provided the original intergenerational grant. Additional funding is needed to continue the program. For more information, email Sharon D’Angio at dangios@seashoregardens.org.

About Seashore Gardens Living Center

The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News