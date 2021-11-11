Seniors Make Spider Pots for Spider Plants

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – The residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center enjoyed a festive and fun Eldergrow gardening session in October. Dressed as a ladybug, Eldergrow Educator Mikkele Lawless guided SGLC residents in creating spider pots for spider plants using pipe cleaners and googly eyes. There were smiles all around and each resident got to take a spider pot to his/her room.
Eldergrow is a therapeutic gardening program that engages residents in meaningful ways — physically, socially, cognitively, creatively and spiritually. The benefits of therapeutic horticulture are numerous and include improving motor skills, reducing the risk factors for dementia, elevating mood, improving sleep, reducing falls, reducing agitation, improving self-esteem and acting as an antidepressant.
The Sephardic Home Foundation provided the original intergenerational grant. Additional funding is needed to continue the program. For more information, email Sharon D’Angio at dangios@seashoregardens.org.
About Seashore Gardens Living Center
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.