Securityplus Federal Credit Union Chief Financial Officer William Kennedy is the recipient of the 2020 Financial Professional of the Year Award, presented by the Credit Union National Association Finance Council. This award recognizes individuals who, in all aspects of their chosen profession, consistently excel for the benefit of their employer and the advancement of ideals of the credit union movement.
Kennedy grew up in Galloway Township, attending Oceanville Elementary School, then Oakcrest High School for two years. The school then split, but remained in the same location. After the split, Kenneday graduated in 1974 from Absegami High School. He then attended the University of Maryland, where he was on the golf team the first two years but a significant leg injury ended his dreams of becoming a professional golfer. He holds an executive MBA from Loyola College and has designations as a certified credit union executive and a certified compliance officer.
Bill Kennedy started his 34 year credit union career as CFO of the Department of Justice FCU after working three years as a senior accountant in the Receivership Division of the Federal Savings Loan Insurance Corporation and four years in Banking as an assistant to the comptroller. Specializing in change management, he has focused on turning around troubled situations, helping credit unions become more financially stable and viable.
His leadership includes tenures at the Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union and Department of the Interior Federal Credit Union and as president and CEO at HUD Federal Credit Union, among others. As current CFO of Securityplus Federal Credit Union in Baltimore, Maryland, he works to enhance the strong financial foundation of the credit union.
Kennedy’s experience also includes ten years of teaching as a business adjunct faculty member. His passion for bringing college students into the credit union movement led him to manage internship programs and start a formal management training program for MBA and undergraduate students. Kennedy has served as mentor to approximately 100 young professionals, many of whom have remained in the industry and become credit union leaders. He mentored nine students from Stockton College and was a frequent speaker at the Stockton Accounting and Finance Clubs. He was also on the New Jersey Credit Union Foundation Board of Directors.
He is on the Advisory Board to students involved in the George Washington University Credit Union Initiative, a startup for a student-run credit union. In addition, Kennedy is a board member of the Metropolitan Area Credit Union Management Association, and has served on other boards, including the CUNA CFO Executive Board and the Maryland Credit Union League, as well as on community boards including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Police Athletic League and Argyle Country Club.
As a past recipient of the NAFCU Professional CEO of the Year and the Judith A. Burgin Memorial Professional of the Year Award, Kennedy is the only credit union professional to ever receive separate national awards for the roles of both CFO and CEO and as a Credit Union Rock Star.
Kennedy's parents Ruth and Glenn both reside in Galloway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.