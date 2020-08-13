Galloway Township and Atlantic County are fortunate to have a couple of off-road bicycling chapters available. One is JORBA, the Jersey Off Road Biking Association. The other is NICA, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. There is also some interaction with IMBA, the International Mountain Biking Association.
The Atlantic County Chapter of JORBA is currently led by Chapter Director Kevin Akeret of Galloway. I was fortunate to have a chance to talk with Kevin to learn more about JORBA, NICA and IMBA. JORBA was founded in 1999, is a 501( c )3 nonprofit, and is dedicated to advocating and promoting off-road bicycling as a healthy, environmentally sound and sustainable activity. As importantly, JORBA focuses on being good trail-use partners: scouting out, building and maintaining trails that can be shared by the low impact “trail community” of walkers, hikers and bicyclists. Kevin stresses that the sense of community, responsibility and civic pride runs deep in this group.
The trails built by JORBA are about 30” wide and are laid out to be rather inconspicuous in the landscape. No live trees can be removed, deadfall can be rearranged, and a 30” deck mower can keep underbrush down so the path can be followed easily.
Locally, JORBA has built and maintains trails in the Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor, the Atlantic County Seaview Tract in Galloway and the Port Republic trail system near their Mill Pond; with more trail systems planned. All of these trails get high use and require frequent care by members and volunteers. A constant threat to many of these trails is their usage by motorcycles, ATVs and other ORVs (off road vehicles). These machines cause ruts, ponding, tree damage, pollution and compaction as well as disturbance of wildlife and the peaceful experience of hikers and bicyclists. Riding these on the low impact trails is not only destructive to the work of these volunteers, but illegal in all of these areas.
Please learn more about the mission of JORBA on its website and also on Facebook at “Atlantic County MTB Group”. Consider joining or volunteering if you are able.
Further into our discussion, Kevin talked about NICA, a group that promotes off-road bicycling to provide valuable opportunities to kids in grades 6 through 12. A local JORBA member, Jason Cooke, is the leader of the Atlantic County Dirt Devils, a local chapter of off-road bicycling kids. Besides the fun, competition and comraderie of such a group, they also strive to maintain trail health, physical fitness, equality and inclusiveness of participants. They even provide bicycles, whenever possible, to kids who may not have the means on their own. These bicycles may be donated new or used and reconditioned and give the opportunity for a whole new world to open up for kids. Take a look at the NICA website as well as the Facebook page of the New Jersey Interscholastic Cycling League, to recommend these activities to kids you may know in grades 6 through 12.
More articles will follow up with more on these fine groups, their leaders and activities. Currently, many of their plans are on hold due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but nonetheless, now is a good time to plan for future participation and to get into the conversation.
Hopefully, Galloway Township and other residents will recognize, respect and utilize the trail systems built by JORBA and others. Along with that, be aware of illegal activity by motorized vehicles and report it to the Atlantic County MTB Group site, to the police or other posted land stewards, if necessary.
Obviously, there are differences between bicycling off-road and on the streets. Galloway is not particularly well positioned for safe bicycling and walking around the township; many plans presented by experts on the subject to municipal, county and state officials have not been heeded in new road projects. Sidewalks and bicycle lanes start and stop haphazardly, causing confusion and danger. In addition to working on that aspect, I hope that more opportunities will materialize for beginning riders to learn safety and rules in co-operation with police, parents, guardians, schools and other instructors. Some towns have Safety Village mini-parks where youngsters can practice, observe and learn riding, signage, discern risk factors and assume responsibilities. Such a facility could be constructed perhaps near Imagination Station at the Patriot Lake Complex.
Stay tuned!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.