073020_gal_artkits noyes art donation oceanside

Noyes Museum of Art Director of Education Saskia Schmidt delivers art kits to Oceanside II Family Service Center Program Supervisor Atisha Herring.

 Diane D'Amico / Provided

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University has provided 100 art supply kits and printed art lessons to families with children in Atlantic City as a way to continue summer art programs for children during the pandemic.

Noyes Director of Education Saskia Schmidt assembled and delivered kits to the staff at the Brigantine Homes Community Center, Atlantic Marina Community Center, Atlantic City Free Public Library (Tennessee Avenue), Oceanside I Family Success Center and Oceanside II Family Success Center. The kits included a sketchbook, markers and colored pencils.

“The pandemic has put a hold on our in-person community art activities,” Schmidt said. These art supply kits and educational art activities can provide a welcome respite from computer screens and time spent watching television.”

The Noyes has also posted seven short Noyes Art at Home art projects on YouTube.

Load comments