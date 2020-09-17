Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Nellie Conover was married to Joseph J. Conover in 1925 at the age of 19, and they had seven children together. But before all that she was young Nellie Jacobson, the daughter of a bayman and a student at the Centerville School.

