Memorial Day barbecue at Seashore Gardens Living Center
Memorial Day barbecue at Seashore Gardens Living Center

Residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) in Galloway Township gathered together for the first time in over a year for a special Memorial Day barbecue to remember and honor those who served our country.

The lunch marks the start of phased-in communal dining at the home as the nation emerges from the pandemic.

About Seashore Gardens Living Center: The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square-foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit SeashoreGardens.org.

