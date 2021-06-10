Memorial Day barbecue at Seashore Gardens Living Center

Residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) in Galloway Township gathered together for the first time in over a year for a special Memorial Day barbecue to remember and honor those who served our country.
The lunch marks the start of phased-in communal dining at the home as the nation emerges from the pandemic.
About Seashore Gardens Living Center: The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square-foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit SeashoreGardens.org.