 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marine Corps League holds Memorial Day ceremony
0 comments

Marine Corps League holds Memorial Day ceremony

  • 0

The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League participated in Memorial Day events on Monday, May 31. Members marched in the Absecon Memorial Day parade in the morning and then held a ceremony at their building at 731 Great Creek Road in Galloway Township, where there were guest speakers followed by complimentary food and beverage.

The ceremony was lead by our Detachment Commandant Steve Swankoski (in red blazer), guest speaker was Lieutenant Vidal (in blue uniform) of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard (Atlantic City Air National Guard Base), and the active duty Marine in dress blues was Private First Class Luca Salerno. Most others inputs are our members.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History Galloway
Galloway Township

History Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News