Marine Corps League holds Memorial Day ceremony

The Cape-Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League participated in Memorial Day events on Monday, May 31. Members marched in the Absecon Memorial Day parade in the morning and then held a ceremony at their building at 731 Great Creek Road in Galloway Township, where there were guest speakers followed by complimentary food and beverage.
The ceremony was lead by our Detachment Commandant Steve Swankoski (in red blazer), guest speaker was Lieutenant Vidal (in blue uniform) of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard (Atlantic City Air National Guard Base), and the active duty Marine in dress blues was Private First Class Luca Salerno. Most others inputs are our members.