Clarence E. Harris - Cedar Creek High School student recognized for superior academic achievement by The National Society of High School Scholars

The National Society of High School Scholars has announced Cedar Creek High School student Clarence E Harris, of Hammonton, has been selected to become a member of the society. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. Formed in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, the National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks.

