Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Circa 1910 at the Egg Harbor Lake, a picnic for the Liederkranz Singing Society and the Cologne Coronet Band was photographed. These get-togethers were a yearly event. In general, the younger men played in the band while the older gentlemen sang, mostly in German.
Seated are Charles Betzner, band leader John Hanselman, George Hanselman Sr. ,singing society leader George Mueller, William Oeser, Frank Enderlin, Robert Grube and Charles Stuckel.
Standing are Joseph Weisbecker, George Barnicle, unknown, George Hoenes, unknown, Charles Gaupp, George Hanselman Jr., Conrad Heuman, Christian Heuman, Frank Reinhardt, unknown, Charles Hanselman, Fred Gaupp, Fritz "The Barber" and the last young man unknown.
The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.
