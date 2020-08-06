Knights of Columbus, Villa Marie Council No. 6342 of Absecon and Galloway, is pleased to announce it has awarded eleven scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year from the Edward J. Walls Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The award recipients chosen by the Scholarship Committee:
• Eve Amalfitano, attending Holy Spirit High School
• Halle Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School
• Sean Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School
• Margaret ‘Maggie’ Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School
• Cian Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School
• Connor Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School
• Andrew Krumaker, attending Holy Spirit High School
• Michael Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School
• Thomas Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School
• Michael Ring, Jr., attending Holy Spirit High School
• Michela Ring, attending Holy Spirit High School
To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece or nephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council #6342, must attend a Catholic high school, and must maintain at least a “B” average or numerical/GPA equivalent.
