Villa Marie gives $18,000 gift to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Pictured from left are Villa Marie Council No. 6342 members Robert Luke and John DeRitis Sr. along with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's the Rev. Perry Cherubini and Villa Marie Council Grand Knight Louis Bonelli.

Knights of Columbus, Villa Marie Council No. 6342 of Absecon and Galloway, is pleased to announce it has awarded eleven scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year from the Edward J. Walls Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The award recipients chosen by the Scholarship Committee:

• Eve Amalfitano, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Halle Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Sean Burns, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Margaret ‘Maggie’ Cella, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Cian Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School

• Connor Hughes, attending St. Augustine Preparatory School

• Andrew Krumaker, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Michael Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Thomas Reynolds, attending Holy Spirit High School

• Michael Ring, Jr., attending Holy Spirit High School

• Michela Ring, attending Holy Spirit High School

To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be the child, grandchild, niece or nephew of an active member in good standing of Villa Marie Council #6342, must attend a Catholic high school, and must maintain at least a “B” average or numerical/GPA equivalent.

