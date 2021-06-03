History Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
I have been trying for some time to identify some of the ladies in this photo of World War II Red Cross volunteers from Galloway Township, but at least I can say that the circled lady is Clara (Mauroff) Sahl.
These women were not just rolling bandages, though they did prepare hospital supplies. Some of the pictured volunteers were trained nurses, but all assisted in the hotels converted to hospitals in Atlantic City. They assembled care packages for POWs, oversaw Victory Gardens, assisted the families of solders that were overseas, plus the regular work of blood drives, health training and disaster relief.
