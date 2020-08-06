Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
John George Hanselman was a giant of a man and a Cologne fruit farmer, like his German-born parents. In the 1900 census his household is shown to include Clara, his wife of five years, and the first two of their five children, as well as his widowed mother Catherine. Living with them was a farm employee, Fred Schertz, a German immigrant who did not know his date of birth but estimated his age as 22. This circumstance is seen occasionally in the older records before official birth records were kept.
