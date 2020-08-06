080620_gal_history 20190630_101417

John George Hanselman

John George Hanselman was a giant of a man and a Cologne fruit farmer, like his German-born parents. In the 1900 census his household is shown to include Clara, his wife of five years, and the first two of their five children, as well as his widowed mother Catherine. Living with them was a farm employee, Fred Schertz, a German immigrant who did not know his date of birth but estimated his age as 22. This circumstance is seen occasionally in the older records before official birth records were kept.

