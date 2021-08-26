Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
The large Blackman home was located about 150 feet south along Mill Road in Port Republic, on the east side. The house was made up of three sections, possibly entire houses that were added together. Taken around 1883, several family members stand in front of their beautiful Victorian-style house, including David, Josephine and their combined family.
Correction: The July 29 photo of the two Civil War veterans should have identified the man on the left as Gustave Guenther of Galloway Township.
If you would like to see more, visit the GTHS museum, any Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.