 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Galloway
0 comments
HIStORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway

  • 0

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

The large Blackman home was located about 150 feet south along Mill Road in Port Republic, on the east side. The house was made up of three sections, possibly entire houses that were added together. Taken around 1883, several family members stand in front of their beautiful Victorian-style house, including David, Josephine and their combined family.

Correction: The July 29 photo of the two Civil War veterans should have identified the man on the left as Gustave Guenther of Galloway Township.

If you would like to see more, visit the GTHS museum, any Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News