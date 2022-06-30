 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway: Rail Line

  • 0
063022-cat-atl-galhistory.jpg
Submitted

Here is the Brigantine Junction of the Atlantic City Rail Road, circa 1900.

This little station stood in Pomona along the train track path that has long since become Great Creek Road. The line went through Oceanville, crossed Grassy Bay and the marshes on wooden trestles and ended on Brigantine Island at North Shore Drive, near Lafayette Place.

The Brigantine spur only ran for 13 years before a severe storm took the trestles out in 1903.

Come check out the Galloway Township Historical Museum on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News