Historic Galloway: Rail Line

Here is the Brigantine Junction of the Atlantic City Rail Road, circa 1900.
This little station stood in Pomona along the train track path that has long since become Great Creek Road. The line went through Oceanville, crossed Grassy Bay and the marshes on wooden trestles and ended on Brigantine Island at North Shore Drive, near Lafayette Place.
The Brigantine spur only ran for 13 years before a severe storm took the trestles out in 1903.
Come check out the Galloway Township Historical Museum on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.