Historic Galloway: Liepe family's "Black Diamond" field
Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

The Liepe family's "Black Diamond" field produced very popular blackberries. The berries would be taken by train to Philadelphia to be sold on consignment. Of the fifteen harvesters shown here, all but one was either a woman or a child, certainly Liepe family members. The building to the left is the Liepe School, no longer standing. In the background is William Liepe Sr.'s new home, built around 1900. That building is now the site of Ivy Acres Gardens.

The Galloway Historical Museum is open every Saturday, 11 to 2.

