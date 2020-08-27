082720_gal_history 4H Fair 001

Here is a photo of the precursor to the Atlantic County 4-H Fair. This is a display at a Department of Agriculture show in Egg Harbor City, held sometime in the 1920s. The Shady Lawn Nursery of Hammonton is showcasing their decorative plants, mostly dahlias.

 Sarah Snow / Provided

