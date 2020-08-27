Here is a photo of the precursor to the Atlantic County 4-H Fair. This is a display at a Department of Agriculture show in Egg Harbor City, held sometime in the 1920s. The Shady Lawn Nursery of Hammonton is showcasing their decorative plants, mostly dahlias.
TRENDING NOW
-
Citizens’ Climate Lobby offers positive climate change action
-
Stockton Holocaust Center seeks S.J. survivor stories for digital exhibition
-
Learn about the spotted lanternfly and its partner, tree of heaven; measures can be taken
-
Liederkranz Singing Society and Cologne Coronet Band picnic — Historic Galloway
-
Tentative agreement to sell EHC utility for $21.8 million
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.