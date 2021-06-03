Highland Academy students find fun, purpose in sensory garden

In the midst of the pandemic, most schools were unable to have all of their students attend in person. Highland Academy was an exception.
While things looked very different, masked children attended in person five days per week. This spring we took to the school playground to revive the school garden.
The initial installation of our school sensory garden took place in the spring of 2019 with the help of the local Absecon-Galloway Rotary club. We partnered with them to start what we hoped would be a flourishing garden and play area. We were off to a good start in the fall of 2019.
When schools shut down in March of 2020 the garden was overgrown and dead from the lack of care and upkeep. The students have been hard at work throughout the spring to bring it back to life and they have added so much more.
They repurposed a garden bistro set, planted herbs, seeds, bulbs and mature plants in many types of gardening containers. They created a sound garden and painted rocks for a play river, hopscotch and lava games. The back drop of all of this is a painted mural created by fifth- through seventh-grade students.
It's a beautiful display of work that took the children through the curriculum areas of science, math, art, and music. We would love for you to visit our garden June 3 between 2 to 6 p.m.
The garden will be open to parents, families and the local Rotary club for all to see what a wonderful space these children have created. Come see for yourself what school looked like for the students of Highland Academy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
