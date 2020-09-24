Hamilton Committee seeks to control short-term rentals

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township Committee discussed growing concerns about short-term rental properties during its Monday, Sept. 21 meeting. Deputy Mayor Charles Cain raised the issue after receiving complaints from township residents.
“I was informed that a home in the township was listed as a weekend rental that could accommodate up to 16 people,” Cain said. “Obviously, a party took place at the property with eight or nine cars lining the street. This concerns me, especially in neighborhoods with small children.”
Cain added that any proposed legislation is not aimed at landlords with long-term rental properties. “However, there should be a registration process even for long-term rentals so that township officials have contact information should it be needed,” Cain added.
“There are times when tenants rent a room in their apartment without the landlord’s knowledge,” Committeeman John Kurtz said.
“People can currently rent out their home, vacate it for a short period, and we have no way to contact them if there is a problem,” Township Administrator Arch Liston said. “One party house can have a serious impact on a neighborhood. We need controls to minimize the impact.”
Township Solicitor Robert Sandman alluded to a recently passed ordinance in Egg Harbor Township that has alleviated the problem there. “Reasonable restrictions can work,” he said. “Their ordinance was upheld in a recent court case. We could model an ordinance after theirs, but I suggest we wait until after the 45-day appeal period in that case passes before we pass that ordinance.”
“The solicitor, police department representatives, code enforcement officials and I will meet to have an ordinance ready to be introduced at the next meeting,” Liston said.
“I am in favor of doing this as soon as possible,” Cain said.
Also, at the meeting, Liston said that a new trash collection program will take effect Oct. 1. Starting on that date the Atlantic County Utilities Authority will take over the trash collection program from Waste Management Company.
“One benefit is that bulk trash will be picked up each week rather than once a month,” Liston said.
New trash containers will be delivered this week. Seniors and others who prefer smaller containers will receive them at a later date. Residents are urged to leave their former trash cans at the curb for pickup by Waste Management personnel.
Residents who do not receive a can by Monday, Sept. 28 should call the Hamilton Township Public Works office at 609-625-6311.