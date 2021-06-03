Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation Golf Tournament planned for June 13

The 23rd annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation in memory of Ralph W. Martin will be held on Sunday, June 13 at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club.
Registration, lunch, and driving range begin at 12:30 p.m.; tee-off is at 1:30 p.m. All proceeds of the tournament will be dedicated to educational projects that benefit the students of Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools.
The cost is $125 per golfer; $135 after June 7. The dinner buffet is included in the registration cost and available for nongolfers at $30 per person. The tournament is a scramble best ball format with prizes for low gross, longest drive, closest to the pin, putting contest, and many door prizes. There will also be a chance to win a two-year lease on a brand new Mercedes-Benz with a hole in one sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Fort Washington.
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation was established in the fall of 1997 in honor of Ralph W. Martin, the district’s first business administrator and board secretary, who served the district from 1959 to 1997. The foundation is a nonprofit organization with the intended mission of contributing to the educational experience of students at Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools through the application of financial resources, materials and community volunteers.
The foundation links people with the high school district and promotes new educational programs and enhances the existing programs of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District (Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools).
The tournament is the main fundraiser for the foundation and this year alone will allow the foundation to award grants totaling over $10,000 to district staff and students to be used for educational projects or to establish collaborative educational activities that involve students from all three high schools.
For more information or to register for the golf tournament, contact Executive Director Tom Grossi, at 609-625-1399.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415