Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Toniann Delpiano, 33, of Hammonton, was arrested July 11 and charged with aggravated assault.
Kenneth A. Delpiano, 34, of Hammonton, was arrested July 11 and charged with DWI.
Stewart M. Summiel, 58, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 10 and charged with DWI.
Diana L. Bradley, 61, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 8 and charged with DWI.
Nikolaos Caracostantaki, 43, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 8 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Barbara Ann Miles, 58, of York, PA was arrested July 7 and charged with DWI.
Claud R. Reeves, 52, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested July 7 and charged with burglary and theft.
Cody J. Maher, 32, of Ventnor, was arrested July 6 and charged with theft and criminal mischief.
A 15-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 11 and charged with burglary and theft.
