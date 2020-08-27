Robert J. Elsdon, 29, of Waretown, was arrested August 14 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of hypodermic needle.
Raymond R. Britton Jr., 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested August 14 and charged with simple assault.
Lewis J. Rosen, 63, of Galloway Township, was arrested August 14 and charged with DWI.
Shannon E. Carty, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested August 13 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sampson E. Jenkins, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested August 11 and charged with theft.
Andre S. Pike, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested August 11 and charged with possession of CDS.
Robin R. Hopkins, 5,9 of East Orange, was arrested August 10 and charged with defiant trespassing and obstruction.
A 17-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested August 10 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of weapon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.