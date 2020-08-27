Robert J. Elsdon, 29, of Waretown, was arrested August 14 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of hypodermic needle.

Raymond R. Britton Jr., 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested August 14 and charged with simple assault.

Lewis J. Rosen, 63, of Galloway Township, was arrested August 14 and charged with DWI.

Shannon E. Carty, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested August 13 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sampson E. Jenkins, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested August 11 and charged with theft.

Andre S. Pike, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested August 11 and charged with possession of CDS.

Robin R. Hopkins, 5,9 of East Orange, was arrested August 10 and charged with defiant trespassing and obstruction.

A 17-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested August 10 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of weapon.

