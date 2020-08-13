Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Charles M. Brown-Wiltshire, 28, of Yonkers, New York, was arrested July 30 and charged with aggravated assault/deadly weapon and possession/weapon for unlawful purpose.
Jessica Merete, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by July 30 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Patrick K. Grenald, 20, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested July 30 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest, and obstruction.
Kenneth W. Gunter, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 28 and charged with terroristic threats.
Jennifer P. Odonoghue, 43, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 28 and charged with identity theft.
Joseph P. Aversa, 38, of Ventnor, was arrested July 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Keith O. Bryant, 42, of Camden, was arrested July 28 and charged with defiant trespassing.
Christian G. Ayrer, 20, of Galloway, was arrested July 28 and charged with forgery.
Michael Shawn Smith, 50, of Conestoga, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 28 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vincent Cartyai Perkins, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 27 and charged with possession of CDS.
Robert C. Hunter, 69, of Galloway, was arrested July 26 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon, possession/weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapon, and terroristic threats.
Terrell S. Jefferies, 28, of Binghamton, New York, was arrested July 26 and charged with possession of CDS.
Jason Wagner, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 26 and charged with theft and criminal mischief.
Jerome Delonte Powell, 32, of Washington, D.C., was arrested July 26 and charged with possession of CDS.
Shelby Nash, 27, of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested July 26 and charged with DWI and possession of CDS.
