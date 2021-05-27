 Skip to main content
Galloway Township Police Blotter
Galloway Township Police Blotter

Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Hildefons Ortiz-Sanchez, 32 of Hammonton, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated May 5.

Michael Maggi, 60, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and criminal attempt May 4.

Christopher Rodriguez, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with attempt to elude police and obstruction May 4.

Maribel Peralta, 44, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with hindering May 3.

Christoph J. Jones, 36, of Manahawkin, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle May 2.

Parul V. Makadia, 59, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with unlawful eviction and disorderly person offense May 2.

