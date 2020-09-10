Galloway Township police icon

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Anthony Perez-Rivas, 22, of New York, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Marquis B. Mccullough, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Kelsey L. Smith, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with possession of CDS.

