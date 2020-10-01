Galloway Township Police Blotter

Benjamin D. Vasta Jr., 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Sept. 19.
Claud R. Reeves, 52, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with burglary on Sept. 18.
Dessaline Sanon, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI and endangering the welfare of children on Sept. 18.
Majid A. Abdur-Rahim, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with forgery, possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, criminal attempt, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 17.
Anthony C. Leone, 23, of Cookstown, was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 16.
Earl A. Williams, 24, of Bronx, NY was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 16.
Troy A. Belnavis, 30, of Bronx, NY was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 16.
Taiwan Jordan Wilson, 22, of Bronx, NY was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 16.
Hugo Ortiz, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI with a minor passenger, assault by auto, and reckless driving on Sept. 15.
Faqir R. Taliaferro-Purnel, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 14.
Kenneth D. Jones, 55, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on Sept. 13.
William C Smith Jr., 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and obstruction on Sept. 13.
