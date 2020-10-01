 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway Township Police Blotter
0 comments

Galloway Township Police Blotter

  • 0

Benjamin D. Vasta Jr., 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Sept. 19.

Claud R. Reeves, 52, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with burglary on Sept. 18.

Dessaline Sanon, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI and endangering the welfare of children on Sept. 18.

Majid A. Abdur-Rahim, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with forgery, possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, criminal attempt, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 17.

Anthony C. Leone, 23, of Cookstown, was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 16.

Earl A. Williams, 24, of Bronx, NY was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 16.

Troy A. Belnavis, 30, of Bronx, NY was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 16.

Taiwan Jordan Wilson, 22, of Bronx, NY was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 16.

Hugo Ortiz, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI with a minor passenger, assault by auto, and reckless driving on Sept. 15.

Faqir R. Taliaferro-Purnel, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 14.

Kenneth D. Jones, 55, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on Sept. 13.

William C Smith Jr., 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and obstruction on Sept. 13.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News