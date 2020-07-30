Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Michelle C. Macfarlane, 41, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 15 and charged with theft.
Theodor A. Pohlig 3rd, 54, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested July 15 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of hypodermic needle.
Heather M. Dockery, 35, of Keyport, was arrested July 15 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.
Kerry Bryh Wheeler-Epps, 29, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested July 15 and charged with possession of CDS and obstruction.
Traneen M. Dunston, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested July 14 and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of CDS.
Eric Cradle, 48, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 12 and charged with assault on health care worker.
