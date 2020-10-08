 Skip to main content
Galloway Township Police Blotter
Galloway Township Police Blotter

Galloway Township Police Department 

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Stephen Dymond, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice Sept. 26

Angelica M. Ouameur, 30, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Sept. 26.

Shawn C. Mccann, 44, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 25.

Gregory P. Lloyd Jr., 42, of Galloway Township, was arrestedand charged with improper behavior and obstruction of justice on Sept. 25.

Elijah Metts, 31, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 25.

Dennis L. Adler, 65, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 24.

Jayron T. Thomas, 22, of Vineland, was arrested and charged with defiant trespassing on Sept. 24.

Amber L. Copsey, 38, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 23.

Janice Ursani, 62, of Galloway Township, was arrested  and charged with improper behavior on Sept. 22.

William J. Kittler, 52, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with defiant trespassing and obstruction of justice on Sept. 22.

Lisa M. Monzo, 55, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with falsely calling 911 on Sept. 21.

Colleen E. Jester, 41, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 20.

Dustin W. Schlachter, 40, of Northfield, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 20.

