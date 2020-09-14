Ernie Tarsitano has been honored at least four times now for what he did July 26, 2018.
He saved a man's life.
The retired Ventnor firefighter was driving down Second Avenue toward his Galloway Township home when he saw smoke from a unit at the Country Motel, according to The Press of Atlantic City archives.
He stopped, and after another man kicked down the door to the bungalow, Tarsitano and went in to find the then-72-year-old resident, Roderick Cormier.
The smoke stopped Tarsitano and he turned back. But, Tarsitano said at a ceremony the next year where he was honored by the Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association, his gaze fell upon the "What would Jusus do" bracelet he wore. "That's my sign. I've got to go back," he told himself.
This time he was able to reach Cormier, and pull him to the door, where others helped move the man away from the house -- just before flames engulfed the bungalow.
Galloway police recognized Tarsitano and another man, Patrick Morrill-Carpenter, shortly afterward for saving Cormier.
Earlier this year, Tarsitano received the Carnegie Medal along with 17 others from across the U.S. and Canada.
And on Sept. 11 this year, Tarsitano was given the Saracini-O'Neill September Eleven Memorial Hero Award at the annual Saracini-O’Neill Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony honors Atlantic City natives Victor Saracini, captain of United Airlines Flight 175, which hijackers flew into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, and Trade Center Security Director John P. O’Neill, who had retired after a long career as an FBI terrorist hunter. Both died that day.
