Crecensio Telles-ojendis, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with DWI.

Jamere Torres, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of CDS.

Dannie Williams, 58, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Salvatore E. Pirri, 35, of West Deptford, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of hypodermic needle.

Vincent C. Hart, 51, of Bridgeton, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with DWI.

Patrick J. Morrill-Carpenter, 51, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with burglary, theft, and possession of burglar tools.

Jayron T. Thomas, 22, of Vineland, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with defiant trespassing.

Shaun S. Winkler, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with possession of CDS, hindering apprehension, and possession of hypodermic needle.

Jonathan H. Witczak, 27, of Barnegat, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.

Jared C. Taylor, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with possession of CDS.

A 16-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of CDS.

A 15-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of CDS.

A 16-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

