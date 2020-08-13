081320_gal_history Young 1916

Galloway historian Eugene Young is pictured here as a youngster during a circa 1916 family outing at Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. His father, August, was an optician and the son of a German immigrant. His mother, Sophia (Schaab), was also of German descent.

 Galloway Township Historical Society / Provided

