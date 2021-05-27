Eldergrow garden program returns to Seashore Gardens

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — After more than a year’s sabbatical, the therapeutic horticulture program Eldergrow is back in action at Seashore Gardens Living Center.
Eldergrow educator Mikkele Lawless returned May 19 with hands-on programs for residents throughout the home.
With the help of residents in Comfort Care, Lawless gave the Culinary Herb Garden a total refresh. She then taught residents how to propagate plants and guided them as they each planted a spider plant for their rooms. Finally, she showed residents how to dry and press flowers. Lawless will return in the next two weeks to see their pressed flower projects.
Seashore Gardens is the first senior living community in the state of New Jersey to bring the Eldergrow program to its residents.
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents.