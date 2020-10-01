EHC Mayor lists PD improvements and swears in new police officers

EGG HARBOR CITY — Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti outlined improvements that have taken place in the city’s police department due to an order from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office in 2013 and then proceeded to swear in four police officers during the Thursday, September 24 city council meeting.
“We have worked cooperatively to complete all 26 of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office mandates to improve police operations and policy,” Jiampetti said.
The mayor listed the improvements that have taken place. Included are an updated police rules and regulations manual, yearly performance evaluations, established an employee recognition program, increased staffing and rank, purchased body cameras with grant funding and increased accountability and communication between the police department and council.
“Staffing has been increased to include 15 full-time officers, two part-time special officers and two class-three officers to serve as school resource officers,” Jiampetti said. “We also promoted four sergeants, one lieutenant and one detective who is also training to serve on the Atlantic County S.W.A.T. team. An administrative assistant was also hired as well as a part-time public safety director employed this year.”
Following her update, Justin Cantz was sworn in as a Class II Special Officer. Dalton Rosenberger was also selected to serve in that capacity but was unavailable to attend the meeting.
Sworn in as full-time police officers were Alex DeFeo, Thomas White, Jr. and Richard Carpo. All the newly sworn officers are city residents.
Jiampetti also presented three awards for Egg Harbor City Police Officer Outstanding Activity in 2019. Carpo, who served as a special officer that year, received all three awards for writing 407 citations, writing 158 investigation reports, and making 59 patrol-related arrests.
“I’m proud of what Officer Carpo achieved, Public Safety Director Mark Emmer said. “I am happy to see him promoted to a full-time officer.”
