Egg Harbor City plans community cleanup

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Coalition for a Safe Community is sponsoring a community cleanup with sixth and seventh grade students of the Egg Harbor City public schools, 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Students learning at home or learning remotely are invited to join their classmates in person at the Egg Harbor City Community School before they fan out into the neighborhood to pick up litter, trash and recyclables. Participants will be equipped with grabbers, gloves, recycling and trash bags, vests and masks.
The cleanup is designed to engage students who are currently attending school remotely to be involved in supporting their school and community. This will be the first event inviting remote students back to a school event.
Students, and their virtual classmates, must sign up with their teacher to participate.
For more information, contact Community School Principal Jack Griffith at 609-965-1034.
