EGG HARBOR CITY — Mayor Lisa Jiampetti presented two citizenship awards and an outstanding church award at the Thursday, Sept. 10, City Council meeting.
The first Citizenship Award was presented to Dana Seaver.
“Dana donates her time and talents to projects, events and activities that promote positivity, foster community relationships and improve the quality of life for the residents of Egg Harbor City,” Jiampetti said.
Seaver has volunteered with the annual DARE Olympics, Citywide Cleanup Day, Let us Eat Please, the Municipal Alliance Senior Walking Club, Harbor Hoops Basketball and Project Porch Light. She is also the founder and administrator of the official Egg Harbor City Instagram, organizer of the annual Citywide Yard Sale and is serving her second term on the Egg Harbor City Board of Education.
Also receiving a Citizenship Award was Frank Allebaugh.
“Frank has been humbly, quietly, diligently and faithfully serving the citizens of Egg Harbor City for many years,” Jiampetti said.
“Frank loves Egg Harbor City and is devoted to obliterating litter and making our city beautiful. He and his wife, Paula, clean up around their neighborhood regularly and rake out catch basins after storms.
Allebaugh has been a trustee on the Cemetery Board since 1994 and a member of the Industrial Committee since 1996. He volunteered at the St. Nicolas Church bingo every Thursday evening for 15 years, helps with food distribution at the Moravian Church Food Pantry every month, participates in the annual Citywide Cleanup Day and has to-date donated 149 pints of blood to the American Red Cross.
The Mayor’s Award for the Outstanding Church was presented to the Rev. Paul Ort, senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Egg Harbor City.
The church participates in the annual Citywide Cleanup and with the ACUA Clean Communities Program and has provided free hot dogs and water to shoppers during the citywide yard sale. At the start of the pandemic, church members provided a hoagie tray to the Police Department.
Church members have marched in the annual Veterans Day and Christmas parades. The ladies quilting group provides lap blankets to the cancer floor at Cooper Hospital and to Royal Suites Nursing Home, having provided about 100 blankets thus far.
