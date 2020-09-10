EGG HARBOR CITY — It’s been nearly 20 years since students at the Fanny D. Rittenberg Middle School participated in a year-long art project that taught them about the city’s rich German heritage. On Saturday, Aug. 22, their work was displayed for all to see.

A six-panel mural was installed on the now vacant Weisbecker’s Dry Cleaners building on the 100-block of Philadelphia Avenue.

The installation was funded through the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Program headed by former Hamilton Township planner Phil Sartorio. The mural installation was one of the recommendations coming from a series of public meetings held last year to beautify the downtown business district and attract tenants for vacant storefronts.

Art teacher Karen Porreca helped students research and select scenes of Egg Harbor City from photographs in the Egg Harbor City Historical Society’s Roundhouse Museum.

“We actually took the students to the Roundhouse Museum to learn about the city’s history and selected the scenes they felt most appropriately represented the city’s history,” Porreca said. “The people at the Historical Society were very gracious and extremely happy to share old photographs with us.”

The scenes were assembled into a photo collage to develop the three-dimensional design. Students were taught how to incorporate color to enhance the design and transfer it to six sheets of plywood.

Students worked on the project during extra art class held during the 2003-2004 school year. After budget cuts forced her from full-time to part-time status, the extra art class was eliminated, and students worked on a volunteer basis over the following summer to complete the mural.

Originally, the mural was to be installed on the blank wall at the old Vignalli’s Shoe Store at 155 Philadephia Ave., but when the owner of the building realized holes would be drilled into the brick I, the project was put on hold.

The mural was stored in a storage area at the Rittenberg School, until the Board of Education abandoned the building and agreed to build a new school. The Rittenberg school, which for generations served as the Egg Harbor City High School until the Greater Egg Harbor Regional District was formed, became a middle school and was named after the high school’s most beloved English teachers. When the new Egg Harbor City Community School on Havana Avenue was built in 2011, old school was razed and is now the site of the Rittenberg Manor senior housing apartments.

A local resident held the mural safely in storage for the last 11 years.

Mayor Lisa Jiampetti recognized the hard work and dedication of the students who painted the mural and made it her goal to install it somewhere in town.

When Porreca, who retired in 2019 after 23 years in Egg Harbor City, received news that the mural was erected on Philadelphia Avenue, she dug through her old school files and found a folder filled with photographs of her students at work.

“I really appreciate all Mayor Jiampetti has done to get the mural out in a public venue. She has been talking about it for years,” Porreca said.

Since the mural was installed, residents, including some of the students who worked on it, stopped by to take photos in front of the mural.

“Wow, I can’t believe it’s finally up,” said Matthew Galloway, who is now 31 years old. “It would be great to get some of the kids together for a photo in front of the mural.”

Jiampetti said the mural means a lot to the city, which has received “Opportunity Zone” status that provides tax incentives for investors.

Efforts are underway to complete the mural installation, which includes sprucing up the building, installing a frame around the painting and coating it with a preservative finish.

The city would also like to locate the students who worked on the project for a photo opportunity.

Egg Harobr City Mural Artists

Aaron Dixon

Alcides DeJesus

Alecia Ellis

Amy Heuman

Andrea Donoflio

Andrea Weaver

Andrew Gonzalez

Angela Peterson

Appolonia Martin

Ariel Colon

Arlayna Rivera

Briar Gibbons

Catherine Malaspina

Chardea Robinson

Cheyenne Smith

Cierra Cahpman

Corissa Rodriguez

Daniel Rodriguez

Danny Phan

Darice Collier

Dupree Hamilton

Edmarie Alvarado

Edwin Acevedo

Ernest Rhett

Evanie Silva

Giovanni Guzman

Giovanni Febres

Heather Sikorsky

Hiraliz Matos

Iris Rodriguez

Jacqueline Trower

Jihira Alicea

James Sweeney

Jason Watts

Jason Degand

Jelishka Maldonado

Jennifer Ortiz

Jessica Fane

Jessica Lopez

Joey Sprague

Josh Shipley

Josh Suriano

Josh Brown

Juan Davila

Justine Rivera

Katie Reilly

Katie Williams

Katrina Vega

Keanu Jones

Keishly Dominguez

Keith Armour

Keith Purnell

Kisha Collier

Kristin Bennett

Kristy Morganweck

Kylene Farnan

Lashay Flamer

Leah Campbell

Lindsey Zuber

Louis Rivera

Louis Rodriguez

Luis Figueroa

Malique Graves

Mark Kienzle

Mary Kate Farnan

Matt McGinnis

Matt Galloway

Melanie Montgomery

Melissa Malpica

Miguel Jardines

Nevasha Rodriguez

Paul Winters

Paul Sicurella

Renee Roff

Ricky Pacheco

Robert Hernandez

Roger Handy

Ruth Castillo

Samantha Lleras

Sandra Dyer

Scott Gentry

Scotty Shievdayal

Sierra Allen

Stephen DeStefano

Tatiana Gilliard

Thalia Rhett

Tony Darpino

Tornell Hawthorne

Tyandra Allen

Zeke Villlanueva

Load comments