Climate Corps Fellow to help Egg Harbor City advance energy goals

EGG HARBOR CITY – The city was one of 16 municipalities and four school districts in New Jersey selected to participate in the Environmental Defense Fund Climate Corps Fellowship program.
The Sustainable Jersey organization is pairing Climate Corps Fellows with municipalities and school districts to provide expertise and support for evaluating, planning and implementing projects that improve energy performance.
Egg Harbor City was the only municipality in Atlantic County to receive the assistance of a Climate Corps Fellow, who will be compensated through funding provided by South Jersey Gas.
“This program complements our expanding suite of efficiency and conservation efforts that are reducing emissions and working towards New Jersey clean energy future,” said Deborah M. Franco, vice president of Rates, Regulatory and Sustainability at SJI Utilities.
Climate Corps Fellow Aldreen Uriol, who has extensive experience working in the mining industry, will provide technical assistance for 10 weeks this summer compiling data about the city’s energy usage. Uriol’s objective is to advance energy efficiency and assist the city with applications for funding through the NJ Clean Energy Program. He will work remotely from the University of Rochester in New York.
“The Climate Corps Fellowship program will give Egg Harbor City an opportunity to investigate our energy usage and find ways to reduce costs for taxpayers,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said.
“Fellows are helping jumpstart and accelerate climate and energy projects that can cut costs and reduce carbon emissions. Every dollar saved on energy is a dollar that can be reinvested in the community and help the mission of these important institutions,” Climate Corps Director Scott Wood said.
Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon said the program will help the city build a healthier, stronger economy and a more resilient future.
Sustainable Jersey has been placing EDF Climate Corps Fellows since 2015.