Anthony Perez-Rivas, 22, of New York, NY, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with possession of CDS.

Marquis B. Mccullough, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with DWI.

Kelsey L. Smith, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with possession of CDS.

