Jared C. Taylor, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested July 7 and charged with criminal mischief and obstruction.

Eric M. Vaughan, 46, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 28 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS and hindering.

Deanna M. Vasquez, 35, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested July 1 and charged with endangering welfare of a child.

Keith O. Bryant, 42, of Camden, was arrested July 1 and charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest and obstruction, and arrested and charged with shoplifting June 30.

Ashaun L. Bryant, 34, of New York, NY, was arrested June 30 and charged with obstruction.

Nichole E. Cavileer, 38, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 29 and charged with possession of CDS.

Randall J. Wyville, 66, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested June 28 and charged with aggravated assault, harassment, and defiant trespassing.

