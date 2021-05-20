Absegami HS FBLA participates in 14th Annual Egg Harbor City Cleanup Event

EGG HARBOR CITY — Members of the Absegami High School Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) took to the streets of Egg Harbor City on Sunday to participate in the 14th Annual City Wide Cleanup. They picked up trash and recyclables along Philadelphia Avenue and were able to collect 17 bags of trash in their cleanup effort.
This year, due to the continuing health pandemic, organizations registered for the event in advance, were assigned a location, and selected a date to pick up supplies and conduct their cleanup between April 1 and May 2. Volunteers were asked to send pictures of their group along with full bags of litter to the City for this “Virtual” Cleanup event.
About FBLA-PBL, Inc.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla-pbl.org.
