Edith Holroyd, of Absecon, celebrated her 102nd birthday on Friday, Sept. 18, with some of her friends doing a birthday drive-by parade. She also received a birthday card shower with many cards sent to her from her friends at the Absecon Senior Center. Her family also had a get together on Saturday, Sept. 19.
102-year-old Absecon resident celebrates birthday
- Submitted by Nancy Erb
