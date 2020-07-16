South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, July 15
'AN EVENING WITH LIZ MOORE': 7 to 8 p.m.; held on Zoom; Liz Moore is the New York Times Bestselling Author of "Long Bright River," a story about two sisters living very different lives in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EXHIBIT - 'GARY BRANIN RETROSPECTIVE: REALISM TO ABSTRACT': on display July 1 to 25; Great Bay Gallery opens its 27th season with the tribute exhibit "Gary Branin Retrospective: Realism to Abstract, 70's - 90's"; selected works represent a variety of broad landscapes, nature up-close and personal and local sites; 5 to 7 p.m. July 9, 10, reception; Great Bay Art Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
POPO FLANIGAN VIRTUAL ART EXHIBIT: daily through July 31; view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Popo Flanigan; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 16
CAPE ASSIST WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; virtual workshop hosted by Cape Assist; preschool and elementary educators are invited to participate in a virtual workshop, "Building Resiliency in Our Youngest Students," led by respected education specialists Dr. Lori Desautels and Michael McKnight; hear the latest research on how the brain reacts to stress and how toxic levels of stress affect the overall brain development; free. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/July16.
DIY BANANA ICE CREAM VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; free. 609-652-0230.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
ONLINE IMAGINATION CLUB: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; for ages 6 to 12; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIAL PURSUIT: SILVER SCREEN EDITION: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; test your knowledge of great Hollywood movies and actors/actresses. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 17
ART ON ASBURY GALLERY EXHIBIT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; theme "Summertime"; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. ACFPL.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; stars award-winning magicians, Al and Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; experience the thrill of capturing your life's adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop, led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Saturday, July 18
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; 35+ quality vendors for Farm Fresh Produce, Fresh Baked Goods, Honey, Meals to Go, Specialty Foods, Dog Treats, Wine, Beer, Hand Made Non-Food Items and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Monday, July 20
SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 'A WOMAN IS NO MAN' (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; Sandy Pages book club will be meeting virtually to discuss "A Woman is No Man" by Etaf Rum; free, pre-registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, July 21
COOKING DEMONSTRATION BY STIR IT UP CATERING (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; join Chef Amy from Stir It Up Catering (Egg Harbor Township) as she prepares a meal for us virtually; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.
EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY 'HISTORIC SPOUT OFFS': 8 p.m. July 14 through 17; East Lynne Theater Company is presenting a reading of "Historic Spout Offs," letters to the editor in Cape May newspapers from 1860 — 1925, researched and compiled by Tom Byrn; virtual only on YouTube. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
'SHIPWRECKS, THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF MARITIME NEW JERSEY': 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual lecture focused on the history of New Jersey shipwrecks with Stephen Nagiewicz, Professor with Stockton College; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COMFORT CUISINE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your favorite recipes and the memories they invoke; send a copy of your favorite BBQ or BBQ accompaniment recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, July 22
AN EVENING WITH CAITLIN MULLEN: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Caitlin Mullen is the author of "Please See Us," a psychological thriller; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 23
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, July 24
LEARN TO SEW: BUTTON EVENT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; celebrate National Thread a Needle Day. 609-652-0230.
Saturday, July 25
UNCORKEDCOMEDY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 7 to 11 p.m.; three-course, wine-paired dinner and comedy show starring NYC stand-up comedians Gino Bisconte and Sheba Mason, along with comedic host Sam Mushman; rain or shine; must be 21 or older; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, $79. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
Tuesday, July 28
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO (VIRTUAL): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; friends and family of all ages are invited to participate in our virtual Family-Friendly Bingo; free. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
KINSHIP CAREGIVER JEOPARDY GAME VIDEO: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; online game; themes will be dinosaurs and Disney princesses. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MAGIC IN WATERCOLORS: 10:30 a.m. to noon; hosted by JFS Atlantic; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies, including paints and watercolor cold press tablet, will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; class is open to all levels of experience; registration required. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, July 29
AN EVENING WITH DAVID BALDACCI: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom webinar hosted by Avalon Free Library; David Baldacci is the New York Times Bestselling author of over 40 novels for adults and 7 novels for young readers; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 30
CURRENT READS DISCUSSION GROUP (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Longport Public Library; virtual meeting; free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Friday, July 31
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH PAUL OFFIT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Paul A. Offit, M.D., director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has written numerous books including "Do You Believe in Magic?", "Vitamins, Supplements, and all Things Natural: A Look Behind the Curtain"," Deadly Choices," "Pandora's Lab: Seven Stories of Science Gone Wrong," and "Bad Advice: Or Why Celebrities, Politicians, and Activists Aren't Your Best Source of Health Information"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 6
'BACK IN THE DAY' THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
AN EVENING WITH MARY KAY ANDREWS: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 novels including "The Weekenders," "Beach Town," "Summer Rental," and her latest blockbuster, "Hello, Summer"; presented via Zoom Webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
'AN EVENING WITH ANN NAPOLITANO': 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Ann Napolitano is the New York Times Bestselling Author of "Dear Edward"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out
Saturday, July 11
SPFD #2 SUB SALE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; $7 Italian, $8 turkey, $30 family pack; sub trays also available for $45 (feeds 6-8); Somers Point Fire Co #2, 20 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point, $7/$8, pre-orders suggested. 609-576-3373.
For kids
Wednesday, July 15
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: 'BRING YOUR OWN BOOK': 4 to 5 p.m.; join on Zoom to play "Bring Your Own Book"; players will race to find matches for weird and funny prompts using their own books; hosted by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Tuesday, July 21
ONLINE BOOK DISCUSSION: 'UNSTOPPABLE': 3 to 4 p.m.; for ages 6 to 8; read and discuss the book "Unstoppable" by Adam Rex; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11; for ages 3 to 5; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, July 22
ONLINE TEEN GAME PROGRAM: JACKBOX: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to join for fun online games; meet up on Zoom and then play games from Jackbox. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Tuesday, July 28
ONLINE BOOK CLUB: 'THE NEW KID': 3 to 3:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 9 to 12; read and discuss the graphic novel "The New Kid" by award-winning author-illustrator Jerry Craft; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, July 29
ONLINE TEEN 'DEEPAK ART' PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join on Zoom and create an oil pastel masterpiece; watch a video from Deepak's Arts & Crafts and try to recreate it. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
ONLINE TEEN BOOK DISCUSSION: 'THEY BOTH DIE AT THE END': 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to read and discuss the book "They Both Die at the End" by Adam Silvera; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
VIRTUAL TEEN COFFEEHOUSE: 4 to 5 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; teens are invited to perform at a Virtual Coffeehouse; video record yourself reading a poem, singing a song, playing an instrument, or showing off any talent you have; library staff will edit all the videos together and then the public can watch it together live on Zoom; videos must be received by Aug. 5. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.ReadSquared.com.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, July 20
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
SCAVENGER HUNT FITNESS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; live on Facebook. 609-652-0230.
VIRTUAL WELLNESS CLASSES FOR SENIORS: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through July 27; virtual program provides resources to encourage healthy lifestyle; hosted by Cape Assist; for individuals ages 51 and older; consists of seven virtual sessions; provides tips for healthy choices, including what behaviors to avoid, safe practices regarding alcohol, prescription, and over-the counter medications, and simple tools to take charge of your own healthcare; classes take place on Zoom; free, pre-registration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.
Monday, July 27
NAMI VIRTUAL MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness; meet Amy Dindak, Manager of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services for Atlantic and Cape May Counties; registration required. 609-517-4823.
Music
Wednesday, July 15
FREE SUMMER CONCERTS AT MICHAEL DEBBI PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, Michael Debbi Park, 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Thursday, July 16
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
