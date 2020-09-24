South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, Sept. 23
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING - VIRTUAL: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4; six workshops hosted by Literacy New Jersey's Tutor Training Program; become a Literacy NJ volunteer tutor and help adults in Atlantic and Cape May Counties improve their reading, writing and speaking skills; receive a certificate of completion from Literacy New Jersey; online only; $45. 609-383-3377 or LiteracyNJ.org.
EMERGENCY PLANNING AND RESILIENCE - PART 2: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; join the Atlantic-Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub for Part 2 of a virtual event discussing what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of events such as flooding and wildfires. atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com.
GENEALOGY - BEGINNING YOUR FAMILY RESEARCH: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; with Casey Zahn; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LIME-HATERS (ERICACEOUS PLANTS) WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; Rutgers Home Gardeners School @Home one-hour Lime-Haters (Ericaceous Plant) online course; learn about the small flowering perennials, shrubs, ground covers, and even trees that thrive in acidic soil; $35. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu.
ON THE TOWN: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30; various locations; raffle with prizes; hosted by Kiwanis Club of Cape May; Kiwanis Club, Beach Avenue, Cape May. 609-972-6710 or CapeMayKiwanis.com.
SUP YOGA: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through Sept. 30; enjoy nature and yoga on the bay; Brigantine Boat Ramp, 5th St. South and Bayshore Avenue, Brigantine, $32, pre-registration required. 856-254-2577 or WithLoveYogaNJ.com.
Thursday, Sept. 24
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.
PET FIRST AID & CPR CERTIFICATION WEBINAR: 6 to 9 p.m.; three-hour, instructor-led, online Pet First Aid & CPR course; learn how to take care of pets and other animals in the event of an emergency; $75. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu/petcare/CPR2020.html.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; more than 6,000 questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; test your knowledge and compete for the top prize during this fun program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Friday, Sept. 25
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT ON GOOGLE MEET: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; brainstorm ways to make the community stronger; open to all families living in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230.
DANIEL D'AURIA EXHIBIT: daily through Jan. 3, 2021; features works by photographer Daniel D'Auria; in 2018, D'Auria was awarded high honors in Nature's Best Photo competition, where his photograph spent the year in the Smithsonian; Seaview A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
GREGORY'S 41ST OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATION 2020: begins Sept. 25, continues Fridays through Mondays through October; offering 4 lunch and 8 dinner Authentic German meals each day; Gregorys Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-513-6219 or GregorysBar.com.
INSPIRED BY HILMA AF KLINT & SHANA KESTREL: Sept. 25; monthly group exhibit is "Inspired by Hilma af Klint," along with the new collection in our solo room by Shana Kestrel; Nashville North Studios, 210 New Road, Suite 8, Linwood Greene, 8, Linwood, reservations and masks required. 609-504-5044 or NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; stars award-winning magicians, Al and Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave., corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
RECYCLED ART CONTEST: ACUA's Recycled Art Contest is open to people of all ages; create art from material destined for recycling or trash; contest shines a light on the importance of recycling materials and how we can all do our part to keep items out of the landfill; various age groups; participants must be a resident of Atlantic County; deadline for entry Nov. 1; contact for specifications. 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
THE SOUND OF COLOR AND ERICKA MIDIRI: 6 to 8 p.m.; "The Sound of Color" and the solo exhibition of works by Ericka Midiri will highlight Nashville North Studios 4th Friday in September; live music, masks required; Nashville North Studios, 210 New Road, Suite 8, Linwood Greene, 8, Linwood, reservations required. 609-504-5044 or NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
Saturday, Sept. 26
GIANT YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; inside and outside; social distancing and face masks required if inside; sponsored by the Cologne Fire Ladies Aux. to benefit the Cologne Vol. Fire Department; Cologne Fire Hall, 2870 Cologne Ave., Cologne. 609-965-0419 or CVFD.org.
JIM GAUL MEMORIAL SPORTING CLAY SHOOT: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sporting clay shoot to benefit the Dyslexic Center at Northfield; 100 rounds for $100, 50 rounds for $50; lunch included; rain date, Sept. 27; Red Wing Lakes Sporting Clays, 317 Sooys Landing Road, Port Republic, $100/$50. 609-705-2057.
YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; proceeds benefit Atlantic County Historical Society; Risley Homestead, 8 Virginia Ave., Northfield. AtlanticCountyHistoricalSocietyNJ.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DOG TRAINING CLASSES: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27; eight week class; for Puppy and Beginner levels; teaches you to train your dog; 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House, $95 donation, advance registration required. 609-827-5256 or CMCDOTC.com.
DRIVE ELECTRIC VIRTUAL CELEBRATION: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted by the ACUA in honor of National Drive Electric Week; Virtual Drive Electric Celebration; hear from speakers about the benefits of driving electric, current New Jersey incentives for making the switch and more; 609-272-6934 or ACUA.com.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY BINGO: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; friends and family of all ages are invited to participate in our Family-Friendly Bingo, inside the gazebo behind Longport Public Library; virtually if there is inclement weather; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GREAT DECISIONS: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 28; America's largest discussion program on world affairs; Katrinka Somdahl-Sands, Associate Professor of Political Science with Rutgers University will moderate; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; last day of the farmers market; face coverings required; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
ATLANTIC COUNTY VIRTUAL CANDIDATE FORUM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; the following candidates will be participating: for Freeholders at Large: Celeste Fernandez (D), Caren Fitzpatrick (D), John W. Risley, Jr. (R), James Toto (R); for Freeholders District 3: Andrew Parker (R), Thelma Witherspoon (D); for Sheriff: Joseph A. O’Donoghue (R), Eric Scheffler (D); for Surrogate: James Curcio (R), Stephen Dicht (D); forum is co-sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Atlantic County and the Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University; the public can view the forum through Zoom at stockton.zoom.us/j/93703144053?pwd=SkVkVXBuaHd1bUdPdUdreVk2Z0I4Zz09 Passcode: 804856. atlanticlwv@gmail.com.
COMPOSTING AND GOOD SOILS WEBINAR: 5 to 6 p.m.; hosted by Rutgers online; $35. 848-932-9271 or cpe.rutgers.edu.
Thursday, Oct. 1
CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m.; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
MELTING POT CAFé: FALL TRADITIONS VIDEO EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; learn about other cultures here in America; will be talking about Fall Traditions around the world; open to all families in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230.
Saturday, Oct. 3
FIVE ORIGINAL PLAYS: 7 p.m.; Facebook live event presented by Players and Playwrights of the Jersey Shore; performed works by Tom Chin, James A. Landau, Heidi Mae, Sondra Mandel and Phylis Merion Shanken. 609-350-6310.
PLAYERS AND PLAYWRIGHTS BY THE JERSEY SHORE: 7 p.m.; Facebook Live Event of original plays; playwrights whose works will be represented in the performance are Tom Chin, James A. Landau, Heidi Mae, Sondra Mandel, and Phylis Merion Shanken. 609-350-6310.
Dining out
Fundraisers
Wednesday, Sept. 23
HOLY TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH POT PIE FUNDRAISER: orders taken through Oct. 23, pick up Nov. 6, 7, 8; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Ocean City is now accepting orders for Griggstown Farm Pot Pies; chicken, vegetarian and Shepherd's Pie (beef) are available at $22 each and apple, blueberry and cherry pies at $17 each; pies come frozen, serve 4-6 and weigh approximately 2.35 lbs.; Holy Trinity Episcopal, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. 609-471-4577 or HolyTrinity.org.
Thursday, Sept. 24
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 5; Greentree Church is holding a 7-week course on Zoom exploring the Christian faith and considering who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and it's significance in their lives. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE.
For kids
Wednesday, Sept. 23
KIDS CRAFT (VIRTUAL): Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 1; craft kits are intended for ages 3-8 (some adult assistance may be required) and contain everything you need for a fun activity; Longport Public Library, registration requested. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - STUDENTS: NAVIGATING PARENT AND SCHOOL COVID-19 RULES: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; discover ways to adjust to the challenges created by the pandemic at home and school. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 23
DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.
GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, Sept. 25
LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
OCEAN CITY AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; Zoom 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. OceanCityAFG@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 1
ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Oct. 19
VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Sept. 23
FREE ZOOM MEDICARE EDUCATION SEMINAR: 6 to 7 p.m.; held on Zoom; hosted by Hafetz and Associates; Hafetz' Amanda Reese will explain Medicare Parts A & B, the difference between having a supplement versus an advantage plan, and prescription drug coverage; free. 609-653-0400 or hafetzandassociates.com.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Sept. 24
INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, Sept. 28
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; "What You Need to Know About HIPPA"; held via Zoom; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.
Music
Thursday, Sept. 24
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Religion
Wednesday, Sept. 23
'DAY OF AWE' PROGRAMS AT BETH ISRAEL: Sept. 23, 24, 25, 26; hosted by Beth Israel; free virtual and in-person programs (social distancing observed with masks) for the Days of Awe, the 10 days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur; for more information on any of these programs, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.