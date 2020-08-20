South Jersey Event Listing

You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday, Aug. 19

28TH ANNUAL 'VIRTUAL' SPRING SENSATION: auction closes Aug. 20; CONTACT Cape-Atlantic's Virtual Spring Sensation fundraiser and silent auction; visit online auction page to bid on auction prizes. 609-823-1850 or CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.

'AN EVENING WITH ANN NAPOLITANO': 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Ann Napolitano is the New York Times Bestselling Author of "Dear Edward"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ART ON ASBURY SUMMERTIME SHOW: exhibited through the end of August; all artwork for sale; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 608 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.

AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2; interpretive walk with a naturalist; presented by the Wetlands Institute; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

NATIVE PLANTS FOR NEW JERSEY GARDENERS WEBINAR: 5 to 6 p.m.; native plants are the focus of this 1-hour Rutgers Home Gardeners School @Home Edition online course; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.

'NOT ABOVE A WHISPER': available for viewing online from 8 p.m. Aug. 18 through 8 p.m. Aug. 21; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; reading of "Not Above a Whisper" written by Gayle Stahlhuth about mental health advocate Dorothea Lynde Dix; free, donations accepted. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

LOCAL ARTIST EXHIBIT FEATURING CHRIS ADAMS (VIRTUAL): daily through Aug. 31; visit Longport Public Library's website during the month of August to view the virtual art gallery featuring artwork by South Jersey local Chris Adams. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

'SUMMER WIND' EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 5; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM FOR KIDS, TEENS, AND ADULTS: daily through Aug. 22; Longport Public Library's summer reading program is open to Atlantic County, Ocean City, and Avalon residents and family; grand prizes include private art lessons for two, yoga sessions with Michelle Whelan, a photo shoot (with print) with Nat Giuffre Photos, and more; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.ReadSquared.com.

Thursday, Aug. 20

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by Rutgers online; program to help employees recognize and utilize their leadership potential; approved for 1 PDC toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.

COMPOST TALK - COMPOSTING WITH MANURE: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; find out how to safely compost manure from horses, goats, chickens and more; Rick VanVranken, Agricultural Agent for Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County will share essential information on how to safely compost animal manure. 609-272-6934 or amenzel@acua.com.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.

THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - COFFEE KLATCH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning both sides of the aisle and the middle; share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more; moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, Aug. 21

FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.

OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; stars award-winning magicians, Al and Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.

Saturday, Aug. 22

COMMUNITY FUN DAY AT THE MLK: 10 a.m.; sponsored by We Care and the Local Churches of Newtonville; features a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, free haircuts, outdoor games, face painting and other outdoor activities, free refreshments; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. 609-704-7262 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; 35+ quality vendors for Farm Fresh Produce, Fresh Baked Goods, Honey, Meals to Go, Specialty Foods, Dog Treats, Wine, Beer, Hand Made Non-Food Items and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Library; watch the video to learn about the different devices available to help turn your home into a smart home; program will be made available via a link in the description the day of the lecture. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VICTOR GRASSO EXHIBIT: Thursdays through Mondays through Sept. 13; "Oceanography," featuring new paintings by Victor Grasso; SOMA NewArt Gallery, 31 Perry St., Cape May. 609-898-7488 or SOMAGallery.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.

MAHJONGG AT BETH EL: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in July and August; play safe at 6 feet apart, precautions taken to sanitize area; bagged lunches are served along with snacks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.

SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.

VIRTUAL GIRL EMPOWERMENT CAMP: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 25, 26, 27; virtual program hosted by New Day Family Success Center; calling all girls between ages 8 to 11 who reside in Atlantic County; reminds girls to be well-rounded and healthy in all aspects of life. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - MAGIC IN WATERCOLOR: 10:30 a.m. to noon; join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you through the art of watercolors; initial supplies including paints and watercolor cold press tablet will be provided to the first 11 registered participants; attendees must supply their own paper towels and have access to a computer and printer; open to all levels of experience; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members, $5 for non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

STONE HARBOR MUSEUM VIRTUAL GALA: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Stone Harbor Museum, 9410 2nd Ave., Stone Harbor, $100. 609-368-7500 or StoneHarborMuseum.org.

VIRTUAL GENEALOGY WORKSHOP: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Zoom meeting with Casey Zahn; hosted by Avalon Library; learn how easy it is to research your family in this workshop; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 27

COACHING AND MOTIVATION WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; gain an understanding of the various intrinsic motivators and a practical coaching framework that can help you activate your team's ability to grow and reach these higher levels of performance; approved for 1 PDC toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.

CURRENT READS DISCUSSION (VIRTUAL): 1 to 2 p.m.; held virtually via GoToMeeting by Longport Public Library; join the virtual Current Reads Discussion group; share books you've read lately, get new recommendations; free; registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; hosted by JFS Atlantic; more than 6,000 questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; test your knowledge and compete for the top prize. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, Sept. 3

'BACK IN THE DAY' THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

VIRTUAL LEGO CHALLENGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26; join Miss Linda as she presents a new Lego Challenge each week; program will be made available via a link on our web calendar and shared on social media. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 20

ONLINE SPOKEN WORD YOUTH WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; hosted by Murphy Writing; combine personal moments and feelings with public delivery; $25-$75. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com.

VIRTUAL KIDS' ACTIVITY: 4 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Go Green Galloway Sustainable Task Force; for ages 6 to 12; view the 20 min. film "Earth's EKKO," then either draw a picture or complete the sentence, "I inspire others by..." regarding something learned in the video; drawing/writing can then be brought to the Go Green Galloway table at the Galloway Green Market 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 or Aug 27 at the Village Green of Smithville by the child, accompanied by a parent/guardian; child will receive a cool, reusable water bottle for participating. 609-432-9217.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 1

JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Monday, Aug. 24

CAPE ASSIST VIRTUAL WELLNESS INITIATIVE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 31, Sept. 8, 14; Zoom meeting for individuals 51 and older; part of W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults; participants will receive valuable information and resources to create and maintain a healthy lifestyle; free, preregistration required. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org.

FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

Thursday, Aug. 20

LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

