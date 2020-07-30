South Jersey Event Listing

Events
Wednesday, July 29
AN EVENING WITH DAVID BALDACCI: 7 to 8 p.m.; Zoom webinar hosted by Avalon Free Library; David Baldacci is the New York Times Bestselling author of over 40 novels for adults and 7 novels for young readers; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2; interpretive walk with a naturalist; presented by the Wetlands Institute; meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
POPO FLANIGAN VIRTUAL ART EXHIBIT: daily through July 31; view artwork by this month's featured local artist, Popo Flanigan; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
'SUMMER WIND' EXHIBIT: Wednesdays through Sundays, July 29 through Sept. 5; 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8, reception, music and poetry reading, light refreshments, some outdoor seating provided; collaboration of visual artists, poets and music inspired by the iconic Frank Sinatra tune; Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or GreatBayArtGallery.com.
Thursday, July 30
'A NEW APPROACH TO CUSTOMER SERVICE IN THE TIME OF COVID' WEBINAR: 1 to 2 p.m.; online session will help to improve participants' customer service skills by covering essential professionalism and communication skills; hosted by Rutgers; $35. 848-932-9271 or CPE.Rutgers.edu.
CURRENT READS DISCUSSION GROUP: 1 to 2 p.m.; share what you've loved lately and to see what others are reading; gazebo behind Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, free, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more; masks required; bring your own bags; Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-742-7076 or GoGreenGalloway.org.
'TALES OF THE VICTORIANS': 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13; presented by East Lynne Theater Company; backyard in West Cape May, location will be given when reservation is made; social distancing measures required; $5 minimum donation paid cash at the door, free ages 12 and younger, reservations required. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
THRILLING THURSDAY MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; rain date Fridays; watch a movie on the beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, in front of Lucy the Elephant, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
Friday, July 31
COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
FIREPIT FRIDAY AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays; live music, sample local wines, menu available; Willow Creek Winery, 168 Stevens St., West Cape May, reservations required. 609-770-8782 or WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
OPEN-AIR BELMONT EVENING OF FUN & MAGIC: 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; stars award-winning magicians, Al and Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA; Open-Air Theater of Magic by Byrne Plaza, 3501 Pacific Ave, corner of Pacific and Schellenger avenues, Wildwood; $17 adults, $15 kids ages 12 and younger, reservations recommended. 609-206-5244 or BelmontMagic.com.
Friday, Aug. 1
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day; 35+ quality vendors for Farm Fresh Produce, Fresh Baked Goods, Honey, Meals to Go, Specialty Foods, Dog Treats, Wine, Beer, Hand Made Non-Food Items and more; social distancing practices followed; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Nov. 28; hosted by St. Mary's Episcopal Church; distributing organic produce from community garden and dairy and produce from CFAP; first-come, first-serve; masks and social distancing are required; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville, free, registration recommended. 609-686-041 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
ST. MARY'S COMMUNITY GARDEN: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Nov. 21; community is invited to participate in this opportunity to plant, maintain and benefit from this natural garden; free tend-and-take garden; social distancing followed; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-646-1604 or StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sunday, Aug. 2
POETRY IN THE PARK: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Arts Commission; evening of readings by published local poets including Somers Point's poet laureate Erin Castaldi, Echezonachukwu Nduka, Toni Libro, Richard Russell, Marya Parral and Joanne Blackwelder; guitar presentations by Marc Wasserman; social distancing followed; JF Kennedy Park, Broadway, Somers Point, free. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weeby.com.
Monday, Aug. 3
MONDAY FUNDAY: ONE MAN & ONE DOG COMEDY SHOW: 10 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; online comedy show. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
AROUND THE WORLD ECUADOR JEOPARDY GAME: 3 to 4 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; online game of Jeopardy. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
AVALON HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Avalon Free Library; "The Roaring Twenties"; from music to drinks, fashion to fads, the 20s roared with a style that couldn't be ignored. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS: 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; snacks available for purchase; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-425-6389 or DOOWW.com.
MAHJONGG AT BETH EL: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in July and August; play safe at 6 feet apart, precautions taken to sanitize area; bagged lunches are served along with snacks; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $15. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; browse and shop a variety of local produce and vendors; masks required to enter market; Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, Sea Isle City. 609-263-9090 or SeaIsleChamber.com.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - DIY CONTAINER GARDEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; informative session on creating your own manageable container garden; learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony; free Holocaust survivors and village members, $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
AUTHOR LECTURE WITH PAUL OFFIT: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Paul A. Offit, M.D., director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has written numerous books including "Do You Believe in Magic?", "Vitamins, Supplements, and all Things Natural: A Look Behind the Curtain"," Deadly Choices," "Pandora's Lab: Seven Stories of Science Gone Wrong," and "Bad Advice: Or Why Celebrities, Politicians, and Activists Aren't Your Best Source of Health Information"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB VIA ZOOM: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; with Dave Montanye; title for August "The Count of Monte Cristo" by Alexandre Dumas (available on Hoopla); held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 6
AUGUST WATERCOLOR SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. four Thursdays; learn basic techniques to paint with watercolor; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $100 entire series, $30 individual classes. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.
'BACK IN THE DAY' THURSDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN: 5 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through September; bring facial covering; sponsored by the South Jersey Mopar Connection; open to all cars and trucks; Chickie's & Pete's, English Creek Shopping Center, 6055 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. 609-226-3814.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
AN EVENING WITH MARY KAY ANDREWS: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Mary Kay Andrews is the New York Times bestselling author of 24 novels including "The Weekenders," "Beach Town," "Summer Rental," and her latest blockbuster, "Hello, Summer"; presented via Zoom Webinar; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
'AN EVENING WITH ANN NAPOLITANO': 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event hosted by Avalon Free Public Library; Ann Napolitano is the New York Times Bestselling Author of "Dear Edward"; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Sunday, Sept. 13
WATERCOLOR CLASS: BEGINNERS AND EXPLORERS: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; bring supplies or use those provided for $5; Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, $30. 609-626-3805 or StephanieSegal.com.
Dining out
Fundraisers
For kids
Wednesday, July 29
STREET HOCKEY SIGN UPS: register through Aug. 11; games begin Aug. 12; open to kids ages 4 to 6 in Hamilton Township and surrounding areas; learn the basics of Street Hockey and play games; courts on Leipzig Avenue in Mays Landing; $45. 609-705-3087 or MaysLandingSports.com.
VIRTUAL LEGO CHALLENGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26; join Miss Linda as she presents a new Lego Challenge each week; program will be made available via a link on our web calendar and shared on social media. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, July 30
ONLINE SPOKEN WORD YOUTH WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; hosted by Murphy Writing; combine personal moments and feelings with public delivery; $25-$75. 609-626-3594 or MurphyWriting.com.
Monday, Aug. 3
SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMP: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3-7; fun, co-ed one-week camp for kids entering the 6th-8th grades; camp led by ACS basketball coach Grant Miller; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
TEEN TUESDAY: VIRTUAL ANIMATION: 11 a.m. to noon; use open source animation software and learn to create several different animations in the traditional style of animation; pre-recorded program so that students may play and pause at their leisure; available via a YouTube link in online description; free. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 1; hosted by Avalon Free Library; join Miss Linda for a virtual story time; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link on Facebook and website. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 17
SUMMER SOCCER CAMP AT ATLANTIC CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17-21; co-ed soccer camp for kids entering the 1st-8th grades; camp will be led by Prestige Soccer Training and offers differentiated age and skill levels; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township, $150. 609-653-1199 or ACSEHT.org/Summer-Programs.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 1
JFS VS. JCC GOLF TOURNAMENT: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; players will enjoy an 18-hole tournament with on-course contests; greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner included; Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, $225 per person. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Groups
Wednesday, Sept. 16
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Health, fitness
Monday, Aug. 3
FITNESS IN THE PLAZA - BOOT CAMP: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 28; limited registration; various classes; bring your own mat; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, $5, $10. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
Thursday, Aug. 6
FAMILY FITNESS: WATER SPORTS VIDEO: 3 to 3:30 p.m.; online program open to all families in Atlantic County; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; learn how to make a reusable water toy out of sponges; free. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness; each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.
Monday, Aug. 10
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 2 to 7 p.m.; donate blood and help save a life; make an appointment; Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. dgenter@acseht.org.
Religion
Sunday, Aug. 2
OLD FASHIONED TENT SERVICE: 4 to 5 p.m.; Tabernacle Baptist Church of Ocean City is partnering with Shiloh Baptist Church of Ocean City for a special time of outdoor fellowship under the tent; Tabernacle Baptist Church, 760 West Ave., Ocean City. 240-393-3956.
Music
Thursday, July 30
LIVE MUSIC AT BYRNE PLAZA: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3; Downtown Wildwood Thursday Night Music in the Plaza series; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
