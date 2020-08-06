South Jersey Event Listing

The Current, The Gazette, The Leader and The Beachcomber are publications of The Press of Atlantic City and use many of the same submission tools as the daily paper.

Submit all written material for the weeklies to current@shorenewstoday.com.

Submit all photos at PressofAC.com/photosubmissions. Photos can NOT be accepted by email.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.

Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.

PHOTOS

Photos should be high-resolution. Submit all photos at PressofAC.com/photosubmissions. In the box labeled "People pictured in photos," list names with indications of how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.” In the box labeled "Description," tell us what is going on and note any relevant titles or relationships among those shown. Also state which newspaper you are submitting the photo for.

TRAVELS WITH …

Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited. Submit all photos at PressofAC.com/photosubmissions

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

STUDENT HONORS/ACHIEVEMENTS

Student honor listings must be submitted by the school.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS