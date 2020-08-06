Zion United Methodist Church in Bargaintown

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The first building of worship in this Bargaintown area was the Blackman’s Meeting House , built in 1764. With a growing congregation, a brick church was built in 1822 and a brick addition in the back added in 1949. There are 11 Revolutionary War soldiers buried in the cemetery around the church. Markers were placed at their graves by the General Lafayette Chapter of the D.A.R.
The soldiers names are: John Baker, David Blackman, Andrew Frambes, Nicholas Frambes, John Jeffers, Levi Price, Tomson Price, Joseph Scull, Able Scull, Zephaniah Steelman and John Tilton.
Upcoming Events:
Enjoy Series One - A Virtual Tour of the GEHTHS Museum on the Facebook page
“Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum”
Featured on Series One -'The Shore Mall'
Due to the coronavirus situation, the GEHTHS museum is currently closed...
but hopes to reopen soon!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.